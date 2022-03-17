VIDT Datalink Price Up 5.1% This Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $20.16 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

