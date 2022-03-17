Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Down 9.4%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 476,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,198,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,939 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 267,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

