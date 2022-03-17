Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading Down 0.2%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABS. Palladiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 352,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 293,271 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

