VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Macquarie started coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.78. 1,636,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.42.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

