VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Several research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Macquarie started coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.
Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.78. 1,636,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.42.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
