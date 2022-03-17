Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €250.07 ($274.80).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €155.64 ($171.03) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €177.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €184.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($277.14).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

