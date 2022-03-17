Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VLVOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 85 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 61 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 80.67.

VLVOF opened at 5.74 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 1 year low of 5.74 and a 1 year high of 10.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 7.99.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

