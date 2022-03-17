Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.07 ($69.31).

VNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €0.70 ($0.77) on Thursday, hitting €46.44 ($51.03). The company had a trading volume of 2,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

