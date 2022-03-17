Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Vontier has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,184,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 1,704.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 424,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after buying an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vontier by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 83,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

