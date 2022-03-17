Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will report sales of $254.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the lowest is $242.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $344.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $804,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,986 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,119,000 after purchasing an additional 435,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.