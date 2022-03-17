Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.23

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.23 and last traded at $74.23, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $983.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $376.44 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.