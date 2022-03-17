Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 9,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Waitr has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 185,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 84,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

