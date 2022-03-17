Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

