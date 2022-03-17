Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $49.39

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and traded as low as $49.23. Want Want China shares last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 436 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Want Want China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

