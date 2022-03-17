Warburg Research Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €143.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($173.63) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($170.33) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($170.33) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.05 ($157.19).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €109.95 ($120.82) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €122.67. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a one year high of €98.50 ($108.24).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

