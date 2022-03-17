Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Update

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,077,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 921,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Webjet stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. Webjet has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

