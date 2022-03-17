Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,333 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,311 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Welbilt by 3,376.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,817 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Welbilt by 70.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,792 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,275,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,118,000 after buying an additional 692,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,183,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after buying an additional 1,293,698 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.