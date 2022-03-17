Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $207,000 in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kyndryl stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.
