Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $105.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.59.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,829 shares of company stock worth $23,229,599. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

