Wells Fargo & Company Raises Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $157.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.29.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.12. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.