Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.39.

Shares of WELL opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

