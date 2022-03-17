West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.
VB stock opened at $208.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.
