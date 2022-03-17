West Coast Financial LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $102.41 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.66.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

