West Coast Financial LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up about 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.
RMD opened at $255.36 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.61 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
