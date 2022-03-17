West Coast Financial LLC Sells 94 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.79.

NYSE ACN opened at $324.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.13 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

