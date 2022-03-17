West Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

