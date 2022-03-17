West Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $287,000.

VUG stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,995. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $247.82 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

