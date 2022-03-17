Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

NYSE:WAL opened at $86.80 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.11.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

