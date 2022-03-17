Western Financial Corporation Acquires 550 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.0% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.23. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.73 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

