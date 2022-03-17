Western Financial Corporation Buys 355 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.29, for a total transaction of $2,634,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,479 shares of company stock worth $47,260,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $300.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

