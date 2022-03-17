Western Financial Corporation Grows Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Western Financial Corporation increased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 16.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CNS stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

