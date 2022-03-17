Western Financial Corporation Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Western Financial Corporation raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU opened at $97.53 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.