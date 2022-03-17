Western Financial Corporation Lowers Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Western Financial Corporation decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,873,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,831,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,790,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,580,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $51.45.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).
