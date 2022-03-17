Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

WPRT stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 793,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 471,479 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 278,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

