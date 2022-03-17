Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.
WPRT stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 793,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 471,479 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 278,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Westport Fuel Systems (Get Rating)
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.