Whelan Financial Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whelan Financial lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,445 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 16.7% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $26,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $77.90. 3,147,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

