Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%. Williams Industrial Services Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
OTCMKTS WLMS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 135,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,967. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLMS shares. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About Williams Industrial Services Group (Get Rating)
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.