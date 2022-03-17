Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%. Williams Industrial Services Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS WLMS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 135,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,967. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLMS shares. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

