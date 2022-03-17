Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $164.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.59.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.79.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

