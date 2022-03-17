Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Shares of CANSF stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willow Biosciences (CANSF)
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.