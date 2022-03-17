Wing Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.07 or 0.06848463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,948.90 or 0.99974952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041552 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance's launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

