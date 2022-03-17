WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 627 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.