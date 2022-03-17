WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.08. 884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.