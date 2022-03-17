Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.54.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,460,000 after acquiring an additional 102,477 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,578,000 after buying an additional 146,190 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after buying an additional 812,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

