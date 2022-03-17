Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) VP Buys $21,060.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) VP Stanley Raymond March acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $21,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stanley Raymond March also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Stanley Raymond March bought 2,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $6,200.00.

WKHS stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $561.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.70.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.