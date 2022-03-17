Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:XROLF opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94. Xero has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

About Xero (Get Rating)

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

