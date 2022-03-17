Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:XROLF opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94. Xero has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $117.00.
About Xero (Get Rating)
