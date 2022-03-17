XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.
Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. XpresSpa Group has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.29.
In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $70,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $121,700 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XSPA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
About XpresSpa Group (Get Rating)
XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XpresSpa Group (XSPA)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.