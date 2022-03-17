XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. XpresSpa Group has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $70,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $121,700 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XSPA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

