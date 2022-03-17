Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 8,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 18,693,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,397,898. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.