YouGov (LON:YOU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
LON:YOU opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,281.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,352.74. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 950 ($12.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,600 ($20.81).
In related news, insider Alex McIntosh acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($18.99) per share, for a total transaction of £306.60 ($398.70).
YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.
