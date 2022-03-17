Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.65. Aviat Networks reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $6,298,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 4,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNW stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $28.08. 51,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.89. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

