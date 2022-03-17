Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will post sales of $508.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $684.50 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $473.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.62. 3,133,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

