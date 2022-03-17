Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.16. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. 680,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,241. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.36.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.