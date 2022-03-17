Zacks: Analysts Expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adial Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

NASDAQ ADIL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,802. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.64. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

